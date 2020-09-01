William Johnie "Tink" Murphy, 68, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his home in Booneville. He was born in Booneville on September 8, 1951, to William Clyde Murphy and Ethel RV Burns Murphy. He was a carpenter for many years. A memorial service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Wroten and Bro. Joe Fields officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his daughters, Jamie L. Sparks (Robert Andrew Quinn) of Booneville, Carrie A. Ott (Rickey Ott) of Spokane, WA; brothers, Dennie Murphy (Ann Murphy) of Mokena, IL; Gordon Derrick, James Derrick, of Booneville, MS; a sister, Curley Paul, of Illinois; grandchildren, Jaida Leeann McKinney, Ravyn Lavae Amos, Alexis Marie Ott, and Ashton Lee Ott; bonus grandchildren, Coty W. Edge, Tyler Estes, Cameron Thompson, Kelsey Holloway, Aliyah M. Doyle, Sebastian C. Doyle, Cara G. Doyle, and Maddie Grace Pollard; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews; and a special friend/girlfriend and caretaker during his final days, Ms. Carolyn Boren of Booneville. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his step-mother, Vernia Murphy; sisters, Reba Nadeen Jameson, Shirley Jean Murphy; and a grandchild, William Desmond Zechariah Taylor. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
