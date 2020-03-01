Sarah Irene Murrah, 93 1/2, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Mrs. Murrah was born August 1, 1926, in Union County, the daughter of Lesile and Eunie Pickens Wood. She was a member of Moss Hill Baptist Church, where she had been the pianist. Mrs. Murrah is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Murrah of New Albany, and Ann Wilemon-Daniels (Warren) of Tupelo; one son, Tim Murrah (Tina) of New Albany; two sisters, Etoye Wood Baker of Griffin, Georgia and Jamie Wood Gunter (Jim) of Tupelo; two brothers, Billy Wayne Wood, New Albany, and Bobby Wood (Janice) of Nashville, TN; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eric Sloan Murrah; sister, Maxine Wood Eakers; her baby brother, Robert Edward Wood, great-grandson, Keith Martin, Jr.; sister-in-law, Dorris Faye Wood and brother-in-law, Lee E. Baker. Funeral services will be Monday at 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Warren Daniels, Jim Gunter, and Timothy Murrah officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfied Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Brent Hudspeth, Brian Hudspeth, Brandon Hudspeth, Jacob Murrah, Tommy Sharpe, and Caleb Hudspeth. Honorary pall bearers will be Jason Houser, Gavin Houser, Joseph Hudspeth, and Joshua Hudspeth. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. at the funeral home. The family requests donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Ms. or to the Gideons. Online condolences may be made at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
