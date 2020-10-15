CHARLESTON -- Felix Lee Murray, 52, passed away Saturday, October 03, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. Services will be on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 2pm at Rocky Branch. Visitation will be on today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors - Charleston Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Rocky Branch Cemetery.

