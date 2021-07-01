Annie Bell Murray Maxwell, 91, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at her home residence in Macon, MS. Services will be on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Noxcedar M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 4, 2021 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Burial will follow at Noxcedar M.B. Church Cemetery.

