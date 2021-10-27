Christopher Wade Murrell, 35, resident of Saltillo and well-known tattoo artist, died Saturday, October 23, 2021 from injuries sustained in a one vehicle accident in Lee County. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 PM to 7 PM Friday, October 29 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection on Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead in New Albany. Burial will be private. Chris was born August 24, 1986 in Tupelo, and is the son of Michael and Stephanie Corbell Murrell of Plantersville, MS. He was a graduate of the Lee County Public School System and was currently employed with Professor Bob Dunn's Tattoo Art in Tupelo. A Christian and lifelong resident of Lee County, Chris will be remembered as a devoted, loving, family oriented person. He had a wonderful zest for life, enjoyed humor and shared many friendships throughout his 15 years as a tattoo artist. In addition to his parents, memories will be shared by his wife, Jennifer Anderson of Saltillo, four daughters, Ashlei Brown (Kristi) , Samantha Gist and Savannah Gist, all of Saltillo and Leeann Little, currently serving in The United States Army, four sisters, Alicia Murrell (Zack) of Memphis, Santana Jackson of Fulton, Victoria Murrell (Mateo) of Mantachie and Natasha Barnett (Johnathan) of Dorsey, one brother, Matthew Murrell of Plantersville, maternal grandfather, William Corbell (Kim) of Rio Linda, CA, father in law, Frederick O'Neil of Saltillo and a granddaughter, Blayklei Brown. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Murrell family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
