Edward Larry Murry, 49, passed away at his residence, Thursday, November 28,2019. He was born in Jones county, July 4,1970. He was a member of Neely Memorial Baptist Church in New Albany. He was a former youth pastor of several Baptist churches. He served his country in Desert Storm with the U.S. Navy. He loved his family, especially his princess granddaughter, Aria. Services will be Sunday, December 1,2019 at 2pm at Neely Memorial Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremiah McMillen and Bro. Mike Powell officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Christy Stout Murry; one daughter, Brooklyn Murry Darling (Les); one granddaughter, Aria Darling; one grandson on the way, Wyatt Darling; parents, Larry and Rebecca Murry; four sisters, Helen Birkes, Karen Reeves, Cathy Stone, Joanna Murry; two brothers, John Stafford, Lee Murry; one grandmother, Othella Gaines. He was preceded in death by one son, Payton John Murry; one brother John Wallace. Pallbearers will be Chad Robbins, Matthew Gooch, Michael House, Dakota Stone, Kyle Dodd, Zach Carnell, Jacob Harden. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Murry, Les Darling, Richard Murry, Lee Murry, Jon Brooks Almond. Visitation will be Saturday, November 30,2019 from 5-8 pm at Neely Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation also from 12:30pm until service time on Sunday at the church. Memorials can be made to LA Bonheur Childrens Hospital. For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
