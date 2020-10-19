UNION COUNTY -- Patricia Ann Dixon Murry, 71, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Her residence in New Albany. Services will be on Private family Service of Remembrance will be at 11 AM Thursday, October 22 at at Faith Church Cemetery near Myrtle. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care..

