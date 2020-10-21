Patricia Ann Dixon Murry

Patricia Ann Dixon Murry, 71, resident of New Albany and wife of the late Vaudry Dean Murry, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her residence. A Private Family Graveside Service will be at 11 AM Thursday, October 22 at Faith Cemetery near Myrtle with Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mrs. Murry was born November 29, 1948 in Marked Tree, AR , the daughter of the late Marvin and Christine Rooker Dixon. She received her education in the Tippah and Union County Public School Systems and was employed by the Wal-Mart Corporation before retiring. A Christian and affectionately known as "Granny", Mrs. Murry was a family oriented person who enjoyed special times with her family and grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love she had for her animals that included her many cats and her pet canine, "Rowdy". Blessed with a loving family, survivors include two sons, William Clay Bridges (Kimberly) of Myrtle and James Phillip Bridges (Shelley) of New Albany, two sisters, Kathy Swords of Myrtle, Vicky Dillard (Steve) of Blue Mountain, two brothers, Rudy Dixon (Ann) and Larry Frazier (Eva), both of New Albany, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Mrs. Murry's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000

