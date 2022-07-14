James Clark Muse, 65 of Corinth, MS, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born August 8, 1956 in Clarksdale, MS to Billy Kenneth Muse and Marjorie Clark Muse Carter. He was an auto parts salesman and was of the Methodist faith. He loved sports and music. James is survived by his mother, Marjorie Muse Carter; his brother, Art Muse (Susan); his nephews, David Muse and Robert Muse (Christina); other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Muse. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mr. James Clark Muse.
