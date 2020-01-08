TIPPAH COUNTY -- Valsie Lorene Heavener Muse, 92, passed away Tuesday, January 07, 2020, at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday, January 11 at The Pentecostal Church at Blue Mountain. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home and continue Saturday, January 11 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Pentecostal Church Burial will follow at the Pentecostal Church Cemetery.

