Valsie Lorene Heavener Muse, 92, of Ripley, MS, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Mrs. Muse was a member of The Pentecostal Church at Blue Mountain. She retired from the Department of Human Services where she worked as a housekeeper but will be most remembered for her role as a babysitter after her retirement. In addition to her parents, Learsley & Martha Heavener, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Muse, four sisters, Virginia Newby, Lucille Newby, Cleo Hall, and Ruby Cissom, her step-daughter, Betty Jo Nabors, and one step-granddaughter, Sylvia Jones. Survivors include her daughter, Velda Crum (Troy), her granddaughter, Dr. Amanda Smith (Troy), her sister, Ruth Jeanes, two great-grandsons, Jeremiah and Josiah Smith, her step-daughter, Ruby Faye Gray, five step-grandchildren, Randy Jeter (Lisa Jo), Lisa Jeter, David Nabors (Tonja), Danny Nabors, and Shelia Ray (Tommy), seven step great-grandchildren, three step great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be at 1 PM Saturday, January 11 at The Pentecostal Church in Blue Mountain. The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Ripley Funeral Home and will continue Saturday, January 11 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Pentecostal Church inBlue Mountain. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Muse family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
