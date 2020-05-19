Donna Evelyn Bright Myatt, 85, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. "Dynamite," as she was lovingly known in the community, was born on September 20, 1934 in Monroe County to Byron Russell Bright and Madonna Reece Ashcraft. A lifelong resident of Becker, she attended Becker School and later reared four children from her marriage to Edgar Hobert Camp. She later married P.C. Myatt. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a dietary assistant at Gilmore Memorial Hospital and was the owner/operator of Amory BBQ. One of her favorite activities was painting. Preferring oil painting, she was quick to tune-in to "The Joy of Painting" with Bob Ross and she also enjoyed camping and fishing. She could often be found enjoying a good cup of coffee while watching the Hallmark Channel or Unity Broadcasting, TV 39. A lady with great faith, she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and she loved to study her Bible. To expand her artistic capabilities, she was an exceptional cake decorator and could sew anything. Above all else, she was an excellent cook her joy was made complete when she could have Sunday lunch and get together with her family. She lived life for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Waycaster and Bro. Justin Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Doris Camp Mitchell of Becker and Debra Ann Taylor (John) of Pollock, TX; two stepdaughters, Marcia Hill of Becker and Lisa Redden of Amory; two sons, Eddie Camp (Beverly) of Tipton, MI and Rickey Camp (Sylvia) of Becker; grandchildren, Jinny Mitchell, Anita Manning (Scott), Courtney Evans (Michael), Stanley Camp (Angel), Cindy Sanders (Brad), Rusty Camp (Susan), Regina Sims (Smiley), Jullie Doyle (Mike), Shawn Robertson (Heather), Chris Robertson (Silviaana), Kristy Keeton (Jason), Jason Camp (Sara); step grandsons, Doyle, Jamie, and Dewayne Fowlkes; step granddaughter, Kristen Plunkett; great grandchildren, Caitlyn James (Austin), Anthony Minor (Lauren), Jonathan Cheney (Bethanne), Ethan and Eric Gafford, Peyton and Cannon Camp, Lindsey Jones (Stephen), Ashley Camp, Taylor Sanders, Faith Simmons (Justin), Hope Manasco, Eddie Wengerter (Maria), Byron Werngerter, Genevieve Doyle, Caleb Robertson, Tara Robertson, Abbie Grace Robertson, Nathan Robertson, Chris Robertson, Jr., Carter Camp, Caleb Rollins Camp, Jace Camp, Elizabeth, Emily, and Eryck Slores, Eli and Tyler Taylor; great-great grandchildren, Easton and Zaylee Kate James, John Brantley and Gunnar Holt Cheney, Kenna Beth and Camp Jones, and Joshua and Gracelyn Simmons; nephew, Dave Cheney; great nephew, Donny Cheney; and great niece, Patty Hernandez. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Hobert Camp and P.C. Myatt; granddaughter, Tiffany Mitchell; step grandson, Matt Plunkett; son-in-law, Charles Mitchell; sister, Mary Ellis Chaney; nephew, Don Chaney; and stepson, James Connie Myatt. Pallbearers will be Jason Camp, Stanley Camp, Rusty Camp, Shawn Robertson, Chris Robertson, Austin James, Jonathan Cheney, and Michael Evans. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com Memorials may be given to Calvary Baptist Church or to Calvary Cemetery.
