Amory - Cindy Lou Pearson Myers, 56, saw her Savior face to face on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born in Amory on November 11, 1962, she was a daughter of Joseph Oliver Pearson and Bertha Bell Due Pearson. Cindy graduated from Amory High with the class of 1982. She worked as a purchaser for hardware at Penthouse Furniture Manufacturing. She was also the office manager at the Smithville Townhouse furniture factory. Her last job was working with the public at the Pickle Barrel. She loved her working family and was a wonderful servant to all patrons. She was blessed during her lifetime with two daughters and many grandchildren who gave her so much joy. Her husband, James "Jim" Myers, was the love of her life. She was dedicated to loving her family fiercely and she was a hard working woman who was a great mother. With a strong will, once Cindy believed in something she stood strong by that belief. When it came to college teams, no one could convince her that there was another team other than Alabama. She even had Sweet Home Alabama as her ringtone on her phone. Cindy loved the Lord and was a longtime faithful member of Meadowood Baptist Church. She was an active member of the single mom Sunday school class and loved helping other Christian women. God blessed her with many great friends like Angie Thompson, Wendy and Stan Harris, Melinda Petty, Carolyn Wright, Kay Watson, and Charlotte Pickle. She also had a couple great four legged friends, Oliver and Burt. In her free time, she loved sitting on her porch, taking in God's beauty, his creatures such as squirrels, and birds and enjoying the flowers and plants. She liked to cross stitch, travel to the beach, and eat at Lulu's Restaurant. Cindy was so sweet spirited and strong in her faith and love for family. She leaves behind precious memories for her family to cherish forever. She was be missed dearly yet her family and friends know that they will meet again someday in Glory. Cindy is survived by her daughters, Jessi Thompson, Amory, Kristin Massa, Milroy, IN; grandchildren, Chloe Murphy; Jones, Jocelyn, Luca, Cruz and Beckell Massa; sister, Susan Due, Jacksonville, AL; brother, Randy Due (Sharon), Clarksville, TN; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Paxton, Christy Bennett (Chris), Debbie Sanders (Eddie), Crystal Morie, Florence Rives, Crafton Laney (Marla), Truitt Ritter (Christy), Charles Morgan Due, and Tabatha Ventura. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim Myers; siblings, Michael Pearson, Wayne Pearson, Jeannie Hammons, Janie Bates, Deborah Gray, Nancy Gillean, J-Boy Medrano, Margie Jennings, Shirley Laney Ritter, Bernice Tomlin, Larry Due, and Joan Carol Due. A graveside funeral service will be held for Cindy at 11AM, Wednesday November 6, 2019 at New Prospect Cemetery, Hamilton, MS, with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Burial will follow and the pallbearers will include Eddie Sanders, Andy Prestridge, Truitt Ritter, Brandon Murphy, Benny Wright, and Jake Higginbotham. Honorary pallbearers will be Crafton Laney. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 5PM-8PM at the funeral home in Amory. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Meadowood Single Moms Sunday School Class.
