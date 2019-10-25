Anna Louise Myhand, 77, was born on October 24, 1942 and passed away on her birthday, October 24, 2019 at her home. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was retired employee of Lucky Star Mfg. and a member of Victory Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at noon with Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Burial will be in Red Hill Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Terry Myhand (Amanda) of Guntown; (6) grandchildren, Derrick Myhand, Shanna Myhand, Casey Hopkins, Jastan Myhand (Lauren), Michael Myhand and Debra Myhand; great-grandchildren, Ella, Hallie, Annie, Ella Grace, Caleb, Rylan and Dejanae; special friends, Maudie Buse, Cathy Davidson and Diane Meeks; host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Myhand; parents, Herbert and Francis Marshall Rowe; sons, David Myhand and an infant son; three sisters and four brothers. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
62°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Tonight
Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: October 25, 2019 @ 8:05 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.