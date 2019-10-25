Anna Louise Myhand, 77, was born on October 24, 1942 and passed away on her birthday, October 24, 2019 at her home. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was retired employee of Lucky Star Mfg. and a member of Victory Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at noon with Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Burial will be in Red Hill Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Terry Myhand (Amanda) of Guntown; (6) grandchildren, Derrick Myhand, Shanna Myhand, Casey Hopkins, Jastan Myhand (Lauren), Michael Myhand and Debra Myhand; great-grandchildren, Ella, Hallie, Annie, Ella Grace, Caleb, Rylan and Dejanae; special friends, Maudie Buse, Cathy Davidson and Diane Meeks; host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Myhand; parents, Herbert and Francis Marshall Rowe; sons, David Myhand and an infant son; three sisters and four brothers. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

