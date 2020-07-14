SMITHVILLE -- Becky "Darlene" MyHand, 55, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, May 16, 2020; 1:00 PM at Young Memorial Garden. Visitation will be on 11:00 AM - 12:50 PM at the Smithville Free Will Baptist Church.

