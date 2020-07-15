Becky "Darlene" Myhand, age 55, of Smithville, MS died July 12, 2020, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center due to COVID-19-related complications. She was born on September 30, 1964 to Sarah Elizabeth Byers and Alvin Gene Craig of Hamilton, AL. She was the youngest daughter of 9 siblings. She is survived by her husband, Timothy James Myhand, 56, whom she married on August 14, 1987. They raised 3 sons, T.J. of Becker; Dakota and Chandler of Smithville; a daughter, Katie Sellers (Morgan) of Johnson City, TN. She attended nursing school with her niece Deanna Roberson at Bevill State Community College where she earned her degree in 2002 and was selected as the Florence Nightingale Award Recipient by her nursing peers. She found her calling as an LPN caring for elderly patients in long-term living communities her entire career. She was employed with River Place Nursing Center in Amory, MS for 14 years, and then with Care Center of Aberdeen until her death. She dedicated her life to caring for others and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed watching British dramas, reading and sewing; she sewed over 500 masks for community members during the last weeks of her life to help protect others during the pandemic. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Gene, Mickey, Tommy, and Shirley. She is survived by her stepmom, Exie Lee Craig, her siblings Betty (Perry), Susan, Carolyn, Ronny, Johnny (Peggy), her brother-in-law Tony, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A public graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Young Memorial Cemetery in Smithville, MS, directed by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. The family will receive friends at visitation from 11:00am-1:00pm at Smithville First Free Will Baptist Church in Smithville prior to her service. The family would like to recognize and thank the frontline healthcare workers for their effort and dedication during this pandemic.
