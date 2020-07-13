SMITHVILLE -- Darlene Myhand, 55, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020; 1:00 PM at Young Memorial Garden in Smithville. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00 AM - 12:50 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home at Amory.

