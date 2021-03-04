Essie L. Myles, 92, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday March 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday March 5, 2021 from 5-7:00 pm with all safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at New Hope Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.