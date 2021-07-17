Linda J. Myles, 57, passed away Thursday, July 08, 2021, at her son's residence in Maben, MS. Services will be on were Saturday July 17 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston, MS. at Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston, MS.

