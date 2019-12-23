Mary Kathleen Nabers (89) passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a member of Ozark Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, cleaning the house and the fellowship she had with her friends at the nursing home. Services are 2 pm Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Coggins and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. She is survived by her son, Donald Nabers (Tammie) of Palestine Community; her daughter, Sandra Sealy (Roy) of Gurley, AL; her sister, Geraldine Fleming of Kirkville; her grandchildren, Tabatha Sheffield (James Author), Chris Campbell and Cory Campbell (Mallory); her great-grandchildren, Karrie Doty (Devonte), Blake Campbell (Tristen), Gracie Campbell (Austin), Emersyn Campbell and Grady Campbell and her great-great-granddaughter, Swayze Flora. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julious Nabers; her grandson, Barry Nabers; 4 brothers and 1 sister. Pallbearers are, Chris Campbell, Cory Campbell, Blake Campbell and Austin Coon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baldwyn Nursing Facility Activity Center. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

