PALESTINE COMMUNITY -- Mary Kathleen Nabers, 89, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12-2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kirkville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

