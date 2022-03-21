Randy Miller Nabers, 56, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home. He was a long-haul truck driver for 18 years before retiring and he was a bounty hunter for TN and AL. He was a graduate for Deshler High School in Tuscumbia, AL and Northwest Community College. Randy enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He was a member of Palestine Methodist Church. Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Kyle Vernon officiating. He is survived by his sister, Kay Dunlap of Tuscumbia, AL; brothers, Tommy Nabers of Baldwyn and Charles Nabers (Debbie) of Florence; nieces, Kayla Brackin (David), Christie Hambright (Dustin), Chuck Nabers and Corbin Nabers; great-nieces, Katie Nabers, Alydia Underwood, Eli Anna Carter and Taylor Hambright; great-nephew, Gatlin Hambright; host of other family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas A. and Annie Catherine Outlaw Nabers and a daughter, Mary Catherine Nabers. Visitation will be Tuesday at Waters Funeral Home from 2:00 - 3:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.