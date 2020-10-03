TIPPAH COUNTY -- Carolyn Sweatman Adair Nabors, 76, passed away Thursday, October 01, 2020, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on A Graveside Service will be at 2 PM Tuesday, October 6 at Blue Mountain Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 6 from 11 AM to 1 :30 Pm at The Memory Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home.

