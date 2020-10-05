Carolyn Sweatman Adair Nabors, 76, resident of the Palmer Community and longtime cosmetologist, departed this life unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday evening, October 1, 2020 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Visitation for Mrs. Nabors will be from 11 AM to 1:30 PM Tuesday, October 6 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow at 2 PM in the Blue Mountain Cemetery with Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. Mrs. Nabors was born October 6, 1943 in Ripley, the only child of the late Earnest and Louise Henry Sweatman. She was a graduate of Ripley High School, continued her education at Northeast Mississippi Community College and received her cosmetology license in Memphis. A member of West Ripley Baptist Church, Mrs. Nabors will be remembered by many for her passion as a cosmetologist. She was also employed in the office of the Benchcraft Corporation and served as property manager for the Royal Oaks Apartments in Ripley. In earlier years, Mrs. Nabors enjoyed singing and was extremely proud of her "pretty singing voice". She had a soft heart for the less fortunate and possessed a love for standard poodles. Known as "the cool granny" by her grandchildren, Mrs. Nabors was devoted to her loving family and will be remembered as an adventurer with activities that included boating and camping. Her memory will be shared by her husband of 31 years, Nicky Wayne Nabors of Blue Mountain, two daughters, Lisa Adair Terry (Quince) and Melanie Adair Kincaid (Roger), both of Ripley, six grandchildren, Brittney Ambrose Henry (Cliff), James Ambrose (Baley), Dalton and Carlie Kincaid, Chloe and Jayce Terry , five great grandchildren, Bailey, Kailyn, Elijah and Makynlie Whitted and James "Bo" Ambrose and two special step-sons, Brian and Brett Benson. The family requests that during the visitation and service for their beloved mother and grandmother , everyone please wear masks and practice social distancing. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.