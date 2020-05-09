One of Chickasaw County's most beloved daughters, Dolly Ann Hill Nabors, returned to her Creator on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a long, productive life. Dolly had moved to the Birmingham area several years ago to be near her granddaughter, Katy, as she gracefully greeted her sunset years. Born into the pioneer Hill and Sullivan families of Chickasaw Co., "Miss" Dolly was the daughter of Cooper Hill and Lucille Sullivan Hill. She attended the schools of Chickasaw County and, in 1949, married Maury E. Nabors in Houston. They made their home on their farm in the southwest of Okolona known as "Shake Rag" or "Caulk Bluff." Always possessed with an amazing personality and unselfish caring attitude for others, and a selfless heart, Dolly spent well over thirty years serving the people of Chickasaw County in the offices of both the Chancery Clerk and the Circuit Clerk. A longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Okolona, she was always beautifully dressed. After Maury's death in 2002, she enjoyed traveling, including several "short" trips with cousins and groups out of Tupelo. She thoroughly enjoyed the people she met. A master seamstress and homemaker, Dolly will long be remembered as a splendid Christian lady whose life reflected a love for God, family, neighbors and community. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Boone's Chapel Cemetery where her forebears have rested for generations and where she spent much revered time. Friends may gather at the Boone's Chapel Methodist Church at 10 AM to reflect with family on the wonderful life she lived. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving the family. Dolly is survived by her granddaughter, Katy Murphy, and her husband, Kyle, and their children, Anna Kyle, Kade and Kinsley; her grandson, Patrick Ray and his wife, Jonica, and their children, Claire and Grayson; her sister, Margaret Pulliam; and a host of other family members that loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maury in 2002; and her only daughter, Debra Ann Nabors Robinson, who died in 2009. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 319 W. Main, Okolona, MS, or to the Boone's Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Bank of Okolona, P. O. Box 306, Okolona, MS 38860.
