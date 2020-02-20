45, passed away on Thurs., Feb. 13, 2020 at his residence in Okolona. Jerry Dewayne Nabors was born to Willie A. Robinson and Aline Nabors on Sept. 5, 1974 in Monroe Co. He received his education from the Aberdeen school system. Mr. Jerry D. Nabors is survived by his wife Yolanda Boyd- Nabors. Father; Willie Arthur Robinson of Okolona. Mother; Aline Nabors-Robinson of Okolona. Two daughters; Tierra E. Nabors of California and Jasmine K. Nabors of Okolona.Two sons; Jerry D. Nabors of Texas and Dorian S. Nabors of Okolona. Three sisters; DeMaria L. Robinson of Aberdeen, Cicily L. Sacus of Aberdeen, and Cherice Gardner of Aberdeen. Three brothers; Leonta R. Nabors (Deloris) of Saltillo, Derrick R. Robinson (Ora) of Starkville, and Eric L. Robinson (Talecia) of Jackson. The visitation will be Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove MBC with Rev. David James officiating. The burial will follow at the Pleasant Grove church cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
