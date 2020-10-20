Nell Holley Naeger, after 92 years in her earthly pilgrimage, realized the promises of her strong faith in God and met her Creator on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She had been in failing health for the last couple years. Nell was born in the Hills Chapel Community of Prentiss County on June 15, 1928 to the late Sidney Kiley Holley and Inez Lovelace Holley. Her grandparents, especially her grandmother, Laura Alice Holley, were very influential people in her early years. She attended the public schools and graduated from Booneville High School in 1947. She worked in Miami, Florida for 18 years and spent the rest of her working life with Mutual Savings Insurance in Tupelo retiring in 1984. Nell's life was completely based on her strong faith in the saving grace of her Lord. She was a longtime member of the First Pentecostal Church of Tupelo, now Life of Tupelo, where her presence, her sterling personality, and her outgoing disposition, endeared her to fellow Church members and was visible evidence of her love of Jesus. She loved preaching, singing, worship, and praising the Lord; these were the keystones of her life. Nell was a prolific writer and her poetry was published. In later years, she wrote poetry for Unity/Camellia Hospice bringing comfort to the dying and their families. Nell's life was not lived in vain and we rejoice that she is spending eternity with Jesus and her loved ones gone before. A service celebrating her life and her faith will be at 11 AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Larry Hill and Bro. James Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot at Holley Cemetery near New Site. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7 PM Thursday and from 10 AM-service time on Friday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11 AM Friday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Nell is survived by her sister, Patty Holley Buse (Jerry) of Mantachie; a granddaughter, Kimberly Rupert of Oklahoma City, OK.; a great-granddaughter, Hayley Randolph Salazar of Idaho; her nieces, Tre Jackson (Lonnie) of Mantachie, Susan Campbell (Mike) of Baldwyn, and Sherry Holley; her nephews, Chris Buse (Dian) and Matthew Buse (Shanna) all of Mantachie and their children; her local caregivers; her special friends, Skip and Joan Cunningham of Oklahoma City, OK, Mrs. Andrea Durham, and Rev. and Mrs. James Sanders; her local caregivers with Visiting Angels; and her church family, not only in Tupelo but throughout the Mid-South whom she cherished. Nell was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Dr. Patrick Steffen of Oklahoma City; her parents and grandparents; and her brother, S.K. Holley, Jr. Memorials may be made to Life of Tupelo, First Pentecostal Church, 900 South Thomas St. Tupelo, MS 38801, or to the Tupelo Children's Manson, 1801 East Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
