Wendell Lee Nagle, 73, resident of Ripley and former resident of Alcorn County, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth following an extended illness. A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Nagle was born February 3,1947 in Alcorn County, the son of the late Willie and Cilla Taylor Nagle. He was a 1965 graduate of Alcorn Central High School and was employed as a carpenter for over 40 years. A Christian, Mr. Nagle enjoyed life to the fullest that included billiards, bowling and golf. In earlier years he found much pleasure in dragracing, fishing and bird hunting. He will be remembered as a family oriented person and had a great love for his granddaughter who he affectionately called "sunshine" His memory will be shared by his son, Wesley Nagle (Rilla) , his much adored granddaughter, Reece Taylor Nagle, all of Bartlett, TN, one sister, Brenda Joyce Young, of Glen and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Eveline Gann and Barbra Jean Essary. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Nagle family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
