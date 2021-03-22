Ken Nail, a native of Tupelo, passed away March 7, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Florida after a long struggle with numerous health issues. He was born May 13, 1950, in Tupelo to Kenneth and Ethelda Phillips Nail. Ken graduated from Tupelo High School in 1968, attended Mississippi College, and graduated from the University of Mississippi with an undergraduate degree in history and a graduate degree in library science. In 1975 he wrote a book entitled "The Way I Heard It, A History of Calhoun County," culminating a two-year oral history project sponsored by the Calhoun County School District. Ken had a long career as an archivist, first at the Kennedy Space Center, at Montgomery County, Alabama, as head of the Alaska State Archives, and finally as archivist and librarian at the University Medical Center Library in Jackson, Mississippi. Ken's first wife Paula died in 1993, and he raised their daughter Jenny as a single parent. Later in life he married Jinrong Guo who cared for him faithfully in his later years. In addition to his wife Jinrong and his daughter Jenny, he is survived by his sister Susan Bozeman (Tommy) and his brother John Nail (Mimi), both of Tupelo, and numerous dear friends from Alaska to Florida.
