Carole Darling Miller Nance, 80, resident of Missouri, passed away February 10, 2021. A Graveside Service will be at 1 PM Wednesday, February 24 at the Pine Hill Primitive Cemetery in Tippah County. Mrs. Nance was born January 21, 1941 and was married June 15, 1957 to the late James Bonard Nance who preceded her in death August 31, 2009. Mrs. Nance was saved in the summer of 1950, she was a Christian and member of Handy Union Church near Fremont, Missouri She is survived by family members. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Nance family at ripleyfuneralhome.com

