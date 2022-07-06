Linda Elizabeth Jamieson Nance, 84, of Tupelo, MS peacefully joined her Lord Jesus Christ, July 3, surrounded by her loving family at North MS Medical Center. Linda was born in Ripley, MS to Jesse and Lois Jamieson. She graduated from Ripley High School and earned an Associate degree from Northeast MS Jr. College. She was a Certified Medical Assistant and a beloved Director of the Tippah County Senior Citizen's Center in Ripley. She grew up in a loving Christian family with five sisters and two brothers. Visitation will be Friday, July 8, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the Service starts at 2:00 p.m. at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Nance Cemetery in Tippah County, MS. She is survived by her four children: Keith Nance (Nancy) of Miles City, MT, Karma Nance of Winter Haven, FL, Ken Nance (Mechonne) of Olive Branch, MS, and Karol Gebbia (Nick) of Henderson, NC; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; her sisters: Mary Ruth Wilbanks of Batavia, IL and Beverly Cole of Oxford, MS. Linda was a faithful Member of the Verona United Methodist Church. She will always be remembered for her love of Christ, her family, friends and Ole Miss Rebels. Officiating will be Rev. Jeremy Funderburk. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
