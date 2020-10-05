Mardell Murley Nance 89, passed away on Sunday, October 04, 2020 at the NMMC. She was good to visit people and volunteer at the Baldwyn Nursing Home and she was a clothing inspector for Blue Bell Mfg. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Stanley Huddleston and Bro. Mitch Grissett officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Wiley Nance of Baldwyn; daughter, Nina Holliday (Robert) of VA; two step-daughters, two step-sons; sisters, Penelope Faulkner of West Memphis, Arkansas and Kay Nance of Faulkner, MS; grandchildren, Brandie Dowda (John) and BreAnna Holliday; seven step-grandchildren; two step-greatgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis and Dottie Mauney Chapman; her first husband, L.B. Murley and a brother, Templin Chapman. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the First Baptist Church activity fund. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
