On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Troy Butler Nance, 78, lifelong resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Monday, April 26 at the First Baptist Church in New Albany with Bro. James Lewis and Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. A private burial will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery at a later date. Mr. Nance was born January 13, 1943 in New Albany, the son of the late Troy M. and Myrtle Butler Nance and was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School. He started his employment early on in life as a butcher with Stokes Supermarket and then later served as Custodian at First Baptist Church for 20 years. Blessed with a loving family, Mr. Nance is survived by his wife, Jane Henderson Nance, one daughter, Tracy Smith , one son, Kelly (Jennifer) Nance and five grandchildren, Morgan, Aston, Mallory, Tyler and Maggie. A special thank you to Sanctuary Hospice for the care and concern given to our beloved husband, father and grandfather. The family requests that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Nance family at nafuneralsandcremations.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.