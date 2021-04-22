On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Troy Butler Nance, 78, lifelong resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Monday, April 26 at the First Baptist Church in New Albany with Bro. James Lewis and Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. A private burial will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery at a later date. Mr. Nance was born January 13, 1943 in New Albany, the son of the late Troy M. and Myrtle Butler Nance and was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School. He started his employment early on in life as a butcher with Stokes Supermarket and then later served as Custodian at First Baptist Church for 20 years. Blessed with a loving family, Mr. Nance is survived by his wife, Jane Henderson Nance, one daughter, Tracy Smith , one son, Kelly (Jennifer) Nance and five grandchildren, Morgan, Aston, Mallory, Tyler and Maggie. A special thank you to Sanctuary Hospice for the care and concern given to our beloved husband, father and grandfather. The family requests that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Nance family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.