TIPPAH COUNTY -- Wiley B. Nance, 84, passed away Tuesday, October 06, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private family services are planned. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 11 from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Nance Cemetery.

