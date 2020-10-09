Wiley B. Nance, 84, passed away on October 6, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. Visitation for Mr. Nance will from 1 PM to 2 PM Sunday, October 11 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A private service for immediate family is planned. The family requests that all family and friends adhere to the CDC COVID guidelines and practice social distancing and wear masks. He was born February 27, 1936 to Mack and Kittie Nance in Ripley, MS. He was a retired supervisor with Cooper Tires in Tupelo. He was previously a member of the Mississippi Army National Guard and served on federal active duty during the Kennedy administration. Wiley enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a lifelong student of the Bible. Although he had officially retired, he continued giving back to his community by mowing his friends' lawns and staying active in his church until recent years. His last role in life that he took very seriously was being his wife's caregiver. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Baldwyn. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mardell Murley Nance; brothers, Adolph, Darrell, Rucks, and Leon Nance; and sisters Billie Oldham, Virginia Barnard, and Maxine Powell. He is survived by his children, Ken Nance (Mechonne) of Olive Branch, Karma Nance of Florida, Karol Gebbia (Nick) of North Carolina, Keith Nance (Nancy) of Ecru and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Nick Nance (Becky) of Barton and Ruben Nance (Pauline) of Florida; one stepdaughter and two step-grandchildren. After his son, Ken's, injuries in Afghanistan in 2017, Wiley gained great respect and admiration for services provided to injured veterans through The Wounded Warrior Project. Considering that appreciation, he requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to The Wounded Warrior Project. The Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675 support.woundedwarriorproject.org (877)832-6997
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.