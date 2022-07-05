Nancy Ann (Scarborough) Danley passed away late in the evening on June 26, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.
She was born on December 1, 1938 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Leland Scarborough and Bessie Mae Pugh. She attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and met her husband of 62 years, LTC James Melvin Danley, Jr.
As an Army family, they lived in multiple locations all across the United States and in the Republic of Panama. In each of these locations, she worked as a school teacher while raising a daughter and three sons. She was active in gardening clubs, scout activities, and served as a community volunteer everywhere she lived.
Her lifelong passion was her family and its history. She spent close to 50 years researching family histories in libraries, public and private archives, and eventually online. She became a board-certified genealogist and corresponded with countless other researchers across the world, always searching for one more piece of information and sharing what she had learned. She enjoyed helping others get their start in genealogy, teaching local classes and serving as a mentor to those just beginning their journey. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and several other genealogical societies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Pat, her husband James, and her daughter Delia. She is survived by two sisters, three sons, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
She will be buried in a private service at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Tennessee Genealogical Society or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
