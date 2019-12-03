Ann McCullough Nanney, 90, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Peppertown May 24, 1929, to Delbert Bart and Clyda Jane York McCullough. She was a 1947 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School and then attended Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus. In 1950, she married J. B. Nanney and they have called Tupelo home for the last 64 years. A talented seamstress and dedicated employee, she enjoyed 15 years with Milam Manufacturing and over 40 years with Hunter-Sadler/Lanier Clothes before her retirement. She also shared her talents sewing for her family. Ann was an avid gardener and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. A lady of great faith, she was a member of First United Methodist Church of Tupelo where she taught 2nd grade Sunday School for a number of years. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, J. B. Nanney of Tupelo; daughter, Susanne Martin and her husband Ed of Westport, Connecticut; and two granddaughters, Susie Martin of Atlanta, Georgia and Annsley Martin of Westport. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sue Comer; and brother, James David McCullough. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Friendship United Methodist Church, Peppertown with Rev. Daryl Sanderson officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Gary Nanney, Mike Comer, Gaylord Loden, Ed Martin, and Brad Hamilton and Amy Hamilton. Honorary pallbearers will be former employees of Hunter-Sadler/Lanier Clothes. The family has suggested in Mrs. Nanney's memory that poinsettias be delivered to the W. E. Pegues Funeral Home, Tupelo or Friendship United Methodist Church where they will remain in the church for the Christmas season. Memorials may also be made to the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
