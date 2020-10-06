Christian Nanney (21) passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home in Booneville. He attended Crossway Church. He was employed with Coca-Cola. He enjoyed playing video games, fishing and riding horses. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday, October 8, 2020 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Private family graveside services will be in the Sumners Chapel Cemetery. Christian is survived by his mother, Belinda Hester Miles (Jake) of Booneville; his father, Steve Nanney (Tammi) of Tupelo; his sister, Jessica Nanney of Blue Springs; his grandfather, Billy Hester of Booneville and his grandmother, Bobbie Sappington (Wayne) of Booneville. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Hester. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
