Dona Mae Nanney, 97, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born October 22, 1922, in Itawamba County to Thomas Earl and Emma Pearl Brown McFerrin. She was a former member of Mantachie Methodist Church and a current member of Fulton United Methodist Church. She was a nursery owner and enjoyed being a librarian's assistant at Itawamba Community College for many years. She enjoyed flowers. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with the Rev. Phillip Box officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include three sons, Frankie Wade Nanney (Laura) and Henry Thomas Nanney (Jo Ann), both of Fulton, and Van William Nanney (Angela) of Alpharetta, Georgia; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Nanney; one son, Dr. Jimmy Ray Nanney; two brothers, Billy McFerrin and Kenneth McFerrin; three sisters, Bernice Sims, Tommie Rea Yielding, and Jane Grimes; and two grandchildren, Henry Thomas Nanney II and Carlos Lee Nanney. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Nanney family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
