Tupelo- Joe Boyd "J.B." Nanney, 92, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center most expect due to a broken heart losing his wife, Ann, of 69 years just six weeks ago. He was born November 9, 1927, in Peppertown where he spent all his formative years. His parents were the late Will and Ruby Wilburn Nanney. He was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School (1947) and Itawamba Junior College and enjoyed playing basketball at both schools. Throughout his life, J. B. took great pride and deemed it a great honor to serve our country in the United States Army. He fought on the front lines in Korea and had survived - 40 degree weather by sleeping with a stray dog by his side. J.B. partnered with his brother Doug forming Nanney Brother's Tractor Co. in Pontotoc where they worked over 30 years together. He loved watching SEC sports and especially the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Survivors include his daughter, Susanne Martin and her husband, Ed of Westport, Connecticut; sister, Faye Wigington and her husband, James of Mendenhall; and two granddaughters, Susie Martin of Atlanta, Georgia and Annsley Martin of Westport. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Ann McCullough Nanney; one sister, Sedera Loden; and six brothers, Hoyle, Bobby, Rex, Nolan, Doug and Buster Nanney. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Friendship United Methodist Church in Peppertown with Rev. Daryl Sanderson officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Friendship Cemetery. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the North Mississippi Medical Center for the special care provided to Mr. Nanney in his last weeks. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
