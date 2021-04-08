Loyd Nanney, 83, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home. He was born in Itawamba County on February 14, 1938, to Richard and Valley Guin Nanney. He graduated from Fulton High School and was employed by Super Sagless for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars and gardening. Services will be 11 AM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lawson Harlow and Bro. Drew Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his three children, Vickie Riley (Danny) of Tupelo, Barbara Dewald (Greg) of Wadsworth, IL and Tim Cole (Amy) of Byhalia; 11 grandchildren He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Latrice Cole Nanney. Pallbearers will be Tim Cole, Caleb Cole, Noah Cole, Gabe Cole and Andy Wallace. Visitation will be 10 - 11 Saturday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.

