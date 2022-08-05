Purchase Access

Rona Mildred Weaver Nanney, 96, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at Union County Health and Rehab. She was born February 15, 1926, in West Point, MS., to Allie Lee Weaver and Annie May Byrd Weaver. She was a member of Center Baptist Church. She was retired from the food service industry. She is survived by 2 daughters: Ronnie Inman (Benjamin) of Pontotoc County and Mittianne Hall (Jerry) of Blue Springs; 2 sons: Walter Stephen Nanney (Joan) of New Albany and Jeffrey L. Nanney of New Albany; 18 grandchildren: Matthew Inman, Mark Inman, Cori Vega, John Inman, Rona Clark, Adam Inman, Jennifer Marcum, Julie Pittman, Jessica Nanney, Jole Rakestraw, Drew Nanney, Brian Nanney, Amy Jeter, Aaron Nanney, Jamie Gates, Will Hall, and Katie Vetovitz; 41 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Newnon Walter Nanney; 1 sister: Geneva Fulghum; and 1 brother: Vernon Oscar Weaver. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at United Funeral Service with visitation from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at United. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be her great-grandsons. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralsevice.com.

