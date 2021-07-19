Lance Narowetz, 34, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Home in Bethel Springs, TN. Services will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church in Selmer, TN. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer, 731-645-3481. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery Selmer, Tennessee.

