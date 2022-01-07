Hatley-William Howard Nash, 88, passed away at his residence after an extended illness and went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 6th, 2022. Born on November 23, 1933, in Amory, MS, he was a son of the late William Howard Nash, Sr. and Earliemae Carter Nash. He was all things Hatley, having been born there, attended school there and lived there his whole life. He graduated from Hatley High School, was a quiet man, animal lover, and a musician. Mr. Nash was known throughout the region as "Mr. Fix-it". He loved tinkering with electronics and appliances. He was passionate about music and was a musician most all of his life and enjoyed listening to country music. Electronics fascinated him and he loved working on computers. Some of his favorite hobbies was his love of working on old gristmill motors and riding motorcycles. One of his favorite accomplishments was building and flying a gyrocopter. Mr. Nash lived a long life and will be missed by his family and all of his friends. He is survived by three sons, Ted Nash (Anita) of Amory, Tony Nash (Nell) of Wren, & Tim Nash (Joy) of Kenosha, WI; one sister, Barbara Nell Roberts of Hatley; one sister-in-law, Jerri Nash of Smithville; five grandchildren, Jason Nash, Kelly Nash, Clayton Nash, Stacy Adams, & Christy Nash; a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Lucretia Worthey Plunkett; one sister, Ruby Nash Suggs; one brother, Jimmy Nash. Graveside services will be held at 11a.m, Monday, January 10, 2022 at Hatley Cemetery with Bro. Danny Burks officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday evening, January 10, 2022 from 4 to 6p.m. at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory.
