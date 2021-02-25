Melba Glenn Nash, 89, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at her home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.