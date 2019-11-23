Jeffrey Scott Nash, 54 passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the NMMC in Tupelo. He was born to Dudley and Lucy Nash on June 26, 1965. Scott attended Amory Schools and Bethel Christian Academy. Scott was a truck driver with a career spanning over 30 years. He found found his happiness in camping, spending time with his 3 precious children and taking his dogs, Sam and Johnny Cash to the dog park. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going to the movies. He will be missed by all who knew him. Scott leaves behind his parents, Bro. Dudley and Lucy Nash of Wren; children, Tyler Nash, Madison Nash and McKinlee Nash, all of Tupelo; sisters, Stacye Nash Hollomon (Joe) of Madison and Krisi Nash Boren (Mark) of Amory and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Louise and Collie Leech, Madie and Dee Nash and a brother, Steve Nash. Funeral Services will be at 2 PM Monday, November 25, 2019 at the North Mississippi Worship Center with Bro. Dudley Nash officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Terry Smith, Alex Hollomon, Brayden Timmons, Mark Boren, Sam Hollomon and Jason Jones. Visitation will be prior to the service on Monday from noon until 1:45 PM. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Do you enjoy ballet performances?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.