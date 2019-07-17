PEARL -- David Naugles, 55, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home in Pearl. Services will be on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2 pm at Friendship M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Bruce.

