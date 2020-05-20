WATER VALLEY -- Barbara Neal , 83, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on a later date at Private location . Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Water Valley. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley .

