71, passed away on Mon., May 10, 2021 at the Pontotoc Health Rehabilitation Center in Pontotoc. Bettye "Ruth" Neal was born to her late parents, Willie Shumpert and Fannie Shumpert, on May 29, 1949 in Lee Co. Ruth was a former employee at Mueller Copper Tube and a member of Pine Grove MBC. Bettye "Ruth" Neal is survived by 2 daughters; Cassandra Buchanan (Rodney) of Pontotoc and Makesha Hoskins of Fulton. One son; Marcus Neal of Pontotoc. Two sisters; Mary Jones of Indiana, Ind. and Rosa Shumpert of Canton, MS. Five brothers; Willie Shumpert of Fulton, Andrew Shumpert of St. Louis, MO, Leroy Shumpert of St. Louis, MO, Winford Shumpert of Tupelo, and James Shumpert of Fulton. There are also 9 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. The visitation will be on Fri., May 14, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. There will also be visitation on Sat., May 15, 2021 from 12 noon - 2:00 p.m. prior to the graveside service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Friendship CME church cemetery in Fulton. Please continue to social distance and wear your face masks. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
