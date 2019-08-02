Darold Lee" Pop" Neal, 75, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Darold was born at home in Dancy, Mississippi on August 30, 1943 in, Mississippi to Drummond Harvey Neal and Lillie Barton Neal. Darold was a retired supervisor for Babcock & Wilcox. He was a member of Mantee Baptist Church, loved his wife and family and was an avid Ole Miss Fan. Funeral Services will be held at Mantee Baptist Church in Mantee, Mississippi on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. Burial will be at Wake Forrest Cemetery in Dancy, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mantee Baptist Church in Mantee from 12:00 P.M. until time of service, 3:00 P.M. Darold Neal is survived his wife of 56 years, Pauline Wright Neal of Mantee, MS; his daughter, Jada (Jody) Blissard of Water Valley, MS; his sons, Ronnie (Tammy) Neal and Tracy (Betsy) Neal of Mantee; one sister, LaWanda (Bill) McMullen of Maben, MS; one brother, Donald (Dianne) Neal of Mantee, MS; his grandchildren, Hunter Brewer, Cassidy Neal, Cheyanne Neal, Skylar Neal, Lillie Beth Blissard, and Tyler Spencer; and one "special great-grandchild", Ainzlee Jo Crane. Darold Neal is preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws, James Morris Wright and Mildred Johnson Wright. Pallbearers will be David Awtrey, Josh Adams, Bo Smith, Bradley Barton, Doug Burgess, Phil Ferguson, Brad Tomlinson, and Joey Wright. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial to be made to: Mantee Baptist Church 1151 Main Street Mantee, MS 39751 OR Dancy Cemetery Association C/O James Oswalt 628 Carter Road Mantee, MS 39751 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
